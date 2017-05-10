Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pennsylvania
Published
Last Update May 23, 2017

Customs agents find heroin inside 'Success!' greeting card

By | Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA – Customs agents in Philadelphia say they found 8 grams (0.28 ounces) of heroin stuffed inside a congratulatory greeting card shipped from the Netherlands.

The front of the card, written in Dutch, read, "Success!"

Officials said Monday the card was addressed to someone in Washington, D.C. So far, no one has been arrested.

The value of the heroin was estimated at $500. It was found in a plastic bag sandwiched between two pieces of cardboard.