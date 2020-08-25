New York lifts coronavirus travel restrictions on 5 states

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he would drop five states from New York's travel advisory list, easing quarantine restrictions on visitors from regions previously viewed as hotbeds for the coronavirus.

The states no longer subject to the restrictions are Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana, Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, Guam, a U.S. territory, has been deemed a region with significant community spread and added to the list, which requires people traveling to the state to quarantine for 14 days.

"New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don't want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress," Cuomo said in a statement. "That's why these travel advisory precautions are so important -- we don't want people who travel to states with high community spread to bring the virus back here."

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a seven-day rolling average of positive test results higher than 10 percent or more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents.

Currently, 31 U.S. states and territories are on the list.

"While it's good news that five states have been removed from the travel advisory, the list remains far too long as America continues to struggle with COVID-19," he said. "New Yorkers should stay vigilant and be careful -- wear a mask, socially distance, and be smart. This pandemic is not over."

The state reported 629 new cases of coronavirus out of more than 62,000 tests on Monday, a rate of about 0.94%, and two new deaths. Positive test results have been below 1% for 18 days in New York, once the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.