Cruise ship in San Francisco docks with multiple passengers testing positive for COVID-19

Everyone on board was vaccinated, according to a statement

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A cruise ship that went to the Panama Canal returned to San Francisco on Sunday morning with multiple passengers who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ruby Princess returned to San Francisco from a 15-day trip to the Panama Canal, but multiple passengers arrived with COVID-19, according to FOX San Francisco.

Vaccination rates between the crew and guest were at 100%, and a cruise spokesperson said that all COVID-19 cases from passengers were mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, according to the report.

APRIL 23: The Ruby Princess cruise ship as she begins her departure from Port Kembla on April 23, 2020 in Wollongong, Australia.  (James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

"As with all Princess itineraries, this cruise is operated as a vaccinated cruise, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," a statement from Princess Cruises read, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "Guests and crew vaccination rates were at 100%." 

Passengers who contracted COVID-19 and have not completed the quarantine period will get home through private transportation or are being provided with hotel rooms.

