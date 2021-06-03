Famed criminal attorney F. Lee Bailey, who represented OJ Simpson, dead at age 87: reports

High-profile criminal defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, who famously represented O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial, has died, the former NFL star announced on Twitter Thursday.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Fishman, Bailey’s former partner, confirmed the news to The Boston Globe. Bailey was 87 and died in Georgia, according to the Globe, though the cause of his death was not immediately specified.

Bailey served as one of Simpson’s attorneys during the former running back’s 1995 trial, which ended in his acquittal in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

In a touching tribute on his Twitter page, Simpson called Bailey, "a great friend," and "one of the great lawyers of our time."

LAWYER: DOCUMENT PROVES OJ SIMPSON'S INNOCENCE IN 1995 MURDER TRIAL

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

"He was smart, sharp as ever," Simpson continued. "F. Lee Bailey, maybe the best lawyer of our time, of this generation, but a great guy. God bless his family. God bless you, Lee. You will be missed by me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bailey in the 1960s secured a reversal of Dr. Sam Sheppard’s conviction in the murder of his pregnant wife and an acquittal at his second trial. He also represented Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the Boston Strangler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.