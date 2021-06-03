Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trials
Published

Famed criminal attorney F. Lee Bailey, who represented OJ Simpson, dead at age 87: reports

Simpson called Bailey 'a great friend' and 'one of the great lawyers of our time'

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Flashback: O.J. Simpson on Nicole Brown SimpsonVideo

Flashback: O.J. Simpson on Nicole Brown Simpson

Greta Investigates: O.J. Simpson - A look back at O.J. Simpson's 2004 reflection on his murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and two victims often overshadowed by the notorious gridiron legend. #Greta3500

High-profile criminal defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, who famously represented O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial, has died, the former NFL star announced on Twitter Thursday. 

Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Fishman, Bailey’s former partner, confirmed the news to The Boston Globe. Bailey was 87 and died in Georgia, according to the Globe, though the cause of his death was not immediately specified.

Bailey served as one of Simpson’s attorneys during the former running back’s 1995 trial, which ended in his acquittal in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. 

In a touching tribute on his Twitter page, Simpson called Bailey, "a great friend," and "one of the great lawyers of our time." 

LAWYER: DOCUMENT PROVES OJ SIMPSON'S INNOCENCE IN 1995 MURDER TRIAL

  • Image 1 of 4

    Famed trial lawyer F. Lee Bailey poses in his office in Yarmouth, Maine., on June 29, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)( )

  • Image 2 of 4

    O.J. SIMPSON TRIAL IN LOS ANGELES (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)( )

  • Image 3 of 4

    O.J. SIMPSON TRIAL IN LOS ANGELES (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)(Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Defense attourneys F Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran confer with Assistant District Attorney Marcia Clark during the OJ Simpson murder trial, Los Angeles, California, July 5, 1995. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)(Getty Images)

"He was smart, sharp as ever," Simpson continued. "F. Lee Bailey, maybe the best lawyer of our time, of this generation, but a great guy. God bless his family. God bless you, Lee. You will be missed by me." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bailey in the 1960s secured a reversal of Dr. Sam Sheppard’s conviction in the murder of his pregnant wife and an acquittal at his second trial. He also represented Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the Boston Strangler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money