Crews gear up to battle a ruthless new threat in California wildfires and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Winds threaten to expand deadly California infernos.

2. FBI director reveals why he is resigning.

3. Biden admits regrets about how election.

MAJOR HEADLINES

REWRITING HISTORY – Biden called out for making 'nonsensical' claim that Harris could have beaten Trump. Continue reading …

CRITICAL LINK – Elon Musk's potentially life-saving move to help wildfire victims in Southern California. Continue reading …

‘DIED NEEDLESSLY’ – Former child star's last words to mom as wildfire burns home with him trapped inside. Continue reading …

UP, UP AND AWAY – 'Superman' actor unleashes on Democrats with prediction about Hollywood and politics. Continue reading …

AIRLINES ON ALERT – Everyday behaviors by flight passengers that are red flags for TSA. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'A TOP PRIORITY' – Major push to protect, renew Trump tax cuts launched by powerful conservative group. Continue reading …

HOTTEST TICKET IN TOWN – Big Tech leaders, venture capitalists meeting to celebrate opportunity with Trump. Continue reading …

ON THE CLOCK – These are the 2025 elections to watch as Trump returns to White House. Continue reading …

FAST AND FURIOUS – Senate GOP tees up confirmation hearing blitz in effort to meet ambitious Trump targets. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'THAT’S NOT NORMAL' – Don Lemon slams Morning Joe for preaching 'civility’ with Trump. Continue reading …

'MOST UNEXPECTED RESPONSE' – New York Times reporter tells Kavanaugh friend he would cover story 'differently' now. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL PUNCHLINE – Trump trolls Kamala with spoof of his conversation with Obama: ‘I knew you’d win.' Continue reading …

'I'M SOMEBODY'S SON' – Michael Cohen pleas for Biden presidential pardon. Continue reading …

OPINION

KEVIN MCCARTHY – Trump can power the US into the future with a muscular nuclear energy policy. Continue reading …

JASON CHAFFETZ – Five keys to Biden's failed presidency. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

IN PLAIN SIGHT – Body language expert says New Orleans terrorist exhibited 'red flags' before attack. Continue reading …

CHECK, PLEASE – Restaurant insiders share the secrets of snagging hard-to-get reservations. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on miracle flights, theatrical triumphs and athletic aces. Take the quiz here …

TOXIC AIR – How wildfire smoke affects the body: Doctors warn of health hazards. Continue reading …

NO MORE DRINKING – Doctor completely swears off alcohol. See video …

WATCH

KEVIN O’LEARY – The ‘only path’ forward for TikTok. See video …

TREY GOWDY – Trump's done what few have ever done. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.