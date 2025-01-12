Trump trolls Kamala with spoof of his conversation with Obama: ‘I knew you’d win’

President-elect Donald Trump trolled his political adversaries by posting a spoof of his conversation with former President Barack Obama on his Truth Social account, with the former president telling Trump "I knew you’d win."

The video shows Trump and Obama trashing VP Kamala Harris’ doomed presidential campaign at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, with what appears to be AI-generated dialogue that mimics the pair’s voices.

The "conversation" begins after Obama takes his seat next to Trump, and the two presidents exchange pleasantries as a funeral dirge is sung in the background.

Quickly, the discussion moves towards Trump’s victory over Harris in the 2024 presidential campaign.

"I knew you’d win," Obama said in the video.

"Come on," Trump replied, "Anyone could beat her."

The internet has been abuzz with speculation over what Trump and Obama were actually discussing ever since the video of the two having a friendly chat at Carter’s Jan. 9 funeral took social media by storm.

"It’s a little weird for Obama though, right? To go from ‘this guy is future Hitler’ to ‘oh, man, cool story, future Hitler!'" The Daily Show host Desi Lydic said in a segment mocking the incident.

"It did look very friendly," Trump told Fox News' Peter Doocy at a Mar-a-Lago press conference after the funeral. "Boy, they look like two people who like each other, and we probably do… I don’t know we just got along."

In the spoof video, Obama proceeded to slam Biden for stubbornly running for a second term, before ultimately being forced to drop out of the race following a disastrous debate performance in June 2024.

"He just didn’t want to leave, I did what I could to help [Kamala], she was horrendous," Obama said to a smirking Trump.

The video continues with the president-elect telling Obama he realized that Hillary Clinton still "hates" and will "never forgive" him, before cutting away to a stone-faced HRC.

The parody concludes with the two presidents making plans to meet when Kamala Harris and her husband second-gentleman Doug Emhoff enter the church and take their seats in the row in front of them.

"You see that, she won’t even look at me," Obama said.

Trump has been known to use social media to needle his political opponents. Trump trolled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by posting a map that showed Canada as part of the United States with the caption "Oh Canada!" to his Truth Social account on Tuesday Jan. 7.