Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS
Published
Last Update 41 mins ago

Crane collapses on Dallas apartment building amid strong winds; at least 1 woman dead

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
One dead after crane collapses in downtown DallasVideo

One dead after crane collapses in downtown Dallas

Six other people were injured, two of them critically.

A crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Dallas amid strong winds Sunday afternoon, killing one woman and injuring six other people, two critically, rescuers said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas, as Fox 4 reported.

"We only hope that what we've found up to this point is where the damage and where the impact stops," he said.

He added that the building was under construction, and he was unsure if anybody was currently working on it.

The crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas. (Jordan Grinnell)

The crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas. (Jordan Grinnell)

BRUSH FIRE SETS OFF EVACUATIONS AT CALIFORNIA AMUSEMENT PARK

“There has never been a crane collapse onto an already inhabited building, as far as I know,” Evans told reporters.

Evans said "every single level of the parking garage in part has collapsed" and that multiple vehicles were damaged.

He said that in addition to the one death and one person with minor injuries who was discharged, two were in critical condition, and three were in noncritical condition.

Isaiah Allen, one witness, said he was in his apartment when he heard what he thought was a deafening thunderclap. "I saw that the crane had actually fell straight through the building and had destroyed a good eight to 10 apartments and so there's like floors and stuff falling through," he said.

Allen said he saw a bloodied woman trapped in her apartment on the second floor.

Video shows that downed crane ripped a large hole in the east side of the building and landed on an adjacent parking garage.

Rory Cashin, an eyewitness, tweeted: “Woke up poolside to a full-on tornado warning, which hit the construction site next to us and sent debris flying all over downtown Dallas. I think... I think I’m ready to come home now...”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. It also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.

The weather service said winds could exceed 70 miles per hour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.