Crane collapses on Dallas apartment building amid strong winds; at least 1 reported dead

Frank Miles
A crane collapsed onto an apartment building in Dallas amid strong winds Sunday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring six others, two critically, rescuers said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas, as Fox 4 reported.

The people’s names and conditions were not immediately available.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts and large hail. It also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.

The weather service said winds could exceed 70 miles per hour.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

