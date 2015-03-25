Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Court hears discrimination case over same-sex wedding cake

Associated Press

DENVER – A gay couple's attorney says a Colorado baker's religious beliefs do not give him a right to discriminate by refusing to make wedding cakes for same-sex ceremonies.

But the attorney for Masterpiece Cakeshop in suburban Denver says the baker has a right not to spread a message with which he disagrees.

At issue in the complaint from David Mullins and Charlie Craig against the cake maker is whether religious freedom can protect a business from discrimination allegations by gay couples.

An administrative judge in Colorado's Civil Rights Commission heard the case Wednesday morning. A ruling is expected later this week.

Colorado only allows civil unions. Mullins and Craig were married in Massachusetts, and planned to celebrate in Colorado.