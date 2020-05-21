Couple caught having sex on empty NYC subway station: report

The MTA is gonna need more of those disinfecting UV lamps …

A raunchy couple took advantage of the practically empty transit system to get freaky on a subway platform, a new video shows.

The nearly minute-long clip, filmed by a chuckling onlooker from across the tracks, appears to show a man and woman in the throes of passion on the platform of the Flushing Avenue station in Brooklyn.

“Yeah, I don’t care, I don’t mind that s–t, that s–t is like PornHub to me,” the giddy gawker can be heard saying as the man looks over, sticks out his tongue and flashes hand-horns.

