Counselors provided day after student, 13, allegedly stabbed teacher with butcher knife

Counselors and an additional police presence greeted students Tuesday at a middle school in an Atlanta suburb, a day after a 13-year-old student allegedly stabbed a teacher in the chest with a butcher knife.

In an email sent to parents, Trickum Middle School’s Principal Ryan Queen said the added police and counselors were made available to help the students who witnessed the attack at the school in Lilburn, Gwinnett County, cope with their emotions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The student allegedly called over a language arts teacher during a class change Monday afternoon and stabbed her with an 8-inch butcher knife, FOX 5 Atlanta reported, citing another email from the principal to parents following the incident.

The student was immediately detained by a school resource officer and transported to a youth detention center, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Queen said the eighth-grade teacher was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was conscious, the station reported.

“We have never had a situation like this at our school and I know we are all concerned about this,” Queen told parents in a letter Tuesday, according to the Journal-Constitution. “The fact that one of our Trickum Middle family was hurt at the hands of a student is very upsetting.”

Neither the teacher nor the student was identified, according to FOX 5.

It was not immediately what charges the student will face, but the Journal-Constitution notes it will likely be aggravated assault, among other charges. He will also face disciplinary action by the school.