Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus sickens Pinellas County sheriff in Florida

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is the 13th person with ties to a July Florida sheriffs conference to test positive

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

A Florida sheriff has reported testing positive for the coronavirus but said he was doing OK, according to reports.

Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff in Pinellas County, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Tampa Times, which described him as a prominent national voice on crime and public safety.

“Doing fine. Thanks,” he said Saturday in a text, responding to a query from a Times reporter.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office )

FLORIDA KICKS OFF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DESPITE DOCTORS' CORONAVIRUS WARNINGS

The 58-year-old Gualtieri has shown mild symptoms that began with a loss of taste and smell, according to sheriff’s officials.

“He has no fever or respiratory issue,” they said.

CORONAVIRUS CLAIMS LIVES OF FATHER AND SON IN FLORIDA, BOTH DOCTORS

The officials said he was keeping in touch with his command staff from home, where he planned to work remotely for the next 10 days.

WFTS-TV reported that Gualtieri attended a gathering of sheriffs from across Florida in July and that he is now the 13th person with ties to that event to test positive for COVID-19, the station reported.

The total includes four of Gualtieri’s sheriff colleagues.

On Aug. 8, Gualtieri briefed reporters at a news conference on a shooting involving a St. Petersburg police officer who said she killed a man who was attacking her in an on-duty incident.

Trending in US