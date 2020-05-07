Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Coronavirus researcher in murder-suicide had 'lengthy dispute' over intimate partner: cops

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Dr. Bing Liu, the researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine who was fatally shot Saturday inside his suburban Pittsburgh home, had a lengthy dispute regarding an "intimate partner," a report said.

The 37-year-old’s killing made national headlines because he was studying the coronavirus and was said to be on the “verge of making very significant findings toward understanding” the disease.

Police investigating said there has been “zero evidence” to indicate that the killing had anything to do with the research and identified the dispute, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The Daily Mail reported that Liu was married and lived at the home with his wife. He was found dead with gunshot wounds to his head, neck and torso, the report said. His body was reportedly found by his wife.

The Post-Gazette reported that police provided few details about previous interactions between Liu and his alleged killer, Hao Gu, 46, a software architect, who police say committed suicide inside his car that was parked nearby.

Authorities did not identify the "intimate partner."

