Confirmed coronavirus cases in the US top 3 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 3 million on Wednesday.

But U.S. health officials say the real number of infections is probably 10 times higher, or close to 10 percent of the population.

The U.S. reached the latest milestone just 28 days after reaching 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, the U.S. has recorded at least 3,009,611 confirmed cases, with at least 131,594 deaths, according to statistics gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

Tuesday witnessed the highest daily spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached the U.S. after more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country over a 24-hour period. Nearly half of all new cases in the country over the past few days were documented in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Numbers have been surging in recent weeks amid a rapid expansion in testing, but experts claim the rise cannot be explained as just the result of more testing. They argue the outbreak is worsening, as shown by such warning signs as an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Since the first case was detected in the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province in December, the novel respiratory illness has broken out across the globe and the U.S. has become the worst affected country. The first case stateside case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Washington State less than six months ago on January 21, according to USA Today.

President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on his own administration recommendations for reopening schools in the Fall, calling some protective measures “expensive” and “impractical.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that the country’s largest public school system will not reopen in its full capacity come September as the pandemic continues, the Washington Post reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.