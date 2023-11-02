Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cornell University cancels classes Friday amid 'extraordinary stress,' following antisemitic threats

Cornell University student Patrick Dai threatened to kill, rape Jews

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Cornell cancels classes after student arrested for threatening Jews Video

Cornell cancels classes after student arrested for threatening Jews

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed growing antisemitism nationwide and how the Biden administration has responded to heightening threats against Jewish Americans.

Cornell University has canceled classes on Friday after a student was charged with making online antisemitic threats against Jewish people on campus.

Instead of classes, students and staff will enjoy a "community day," November 3.

A spokesperson at the Ivy League school said that decision to close on Friday was made "in recognition of the extraordinary stress of the past few weeks." 

CORNELL STUDENT ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO BEHEAD JEWISH BABIES TO REMAIN IN JAIL

A mugshot of Patrick Dai

A mugshot of Patrick Dai, who was arrested on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Dai, a junior at Cornell University, was arrested for posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.  (Broome County Sheriff's Office)

The cancellation comes after Cornell University junior Patrick Dai was arrested Tuesday for writing antisemitic posts on a Greek life message board.

CORNELL STUDENTS REACT TO SUSPECTED ‘HAMAS FIGHTER’ ARREST BY DOJ: ‘TERRIFYING TO BE ON CAMPUS RIGHT NOW’

"Watch out pig Jews. Jihad is coming. Nowhere is safe. Your synagogue will become graveyards. Your women will be raped, and your children will be beheaded. Glory to Allah," Dai allegedly wrote Oct. 28, according to a criminal complaint.

cornell

A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca, New York, on Jan. 14, 2022.  (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

The posts were made in the Cornell University discussion forum under various usernames including "kill jews, "hamas soldier" and "sieg heil."

Dai allegedly threatened to "shoot up 104 west," a campus dining hall that serves kosher food. The cafeteria is next door to the Cornell Center for Jewish Living, which provides housing for Jewish students.

CORNELL UNIVERSITY JEWISH COMMUNITY THREATENED IN ONLINE POSTS; POLICE, FBI INVESTIGATE

In another post on Oct. 29, Dai threatened to "bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig Jews," whom he described as "rats" that need to be eliminated.

In that same post, Dai allegedly threatened to slit the throats of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies in front of their parents, court papers say. 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Cornell University.

Governor Kathy Hochul joins Cornell University President Martha Pollack for a visit with students at the Center for Jewish Living at Cornell in Ithaca, New York on Monday, October 30, 2023.  (Lindsay France/Cornell University)

In a press release Tuesday, Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina condemned Dai's action and thanked law enforcement that acted "so swiftyly."

"Cornell University is grateful to the FBI for working so swiftly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this case, a Cornell student, who remains in custody…" Malina said.

"We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Malina said. "We know that our campus community will continue to support one another in the days ahead."

The engineering student faces up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for charges of posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.

