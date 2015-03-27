Expand / Collapse search
March 27, 2015

Cops: Mass. woman threw dog poop in driver's face

By | Associated Press

BELMONT, Mass. – A Massachusetts woman faces assault charges after Belmont police said she hit a motorist in the face with a bag of dog feces. Police said Tuesday that the woman, whose name has not been released, admitted tossing doggie dung at the driver because she believed he was speeding.

Belmont Lt. Rick Santangelo said the woman initially contacted police last week and reported that she was walking her dog when she saw the motorist nearly hit a man on a bicycle.

Santangelo said the motorist contacted police the next day to report being struck in the face with dog feces.

The woman was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism to property and disorderly conduct.

No arraignment date has been set.