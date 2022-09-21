Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Connecticut students hospitalized after eating possible 'edibles'

Five students were also reportedly hospitalized in January at Bishop Woods School in New Haven after eating THC edibles at the same school

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three Connecticut middle school students were hospitalized Wednesday after eating what appeared to be an "edible," a food or candy product that contains a drug. 

The students at Bishop Woods School brought a substance described as an "edible" and experienced slurred speech and vomited, New Haven Public Schools said. 

Three students at Bishop Woods School in New Haven, Connecticut were hospitalized after eating edibles, according to reports. 

Three students at Bishop Woods School in New Haven, Connecticut were hospitalized after eating edibles, according to reports.  (Google Maps)

The students were taken to a hospital as a precaution. 

"Staff conducted a sweep of the school, and it appears that no other children ingested the substance," Justin Harmon, director of marketing and commutations for New Haven Public Schools, said in a statement. "The parents of the children who were transported to the hospital have been informed."

The school resumed normal operations after the incident, he said. 

In January, five students were hospitalized after eating THC edibles at the same school, the news outlet reported. 

