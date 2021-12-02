Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Published

Connecticut police arrest three in connection with viral grocery theft caught on video

According to police, no 911 call was originally placed when the incident took place

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The Connecticut State Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a grocery store theft incident that was caught on camera and went viral.

Nasif Amir Muhammad, 51, and Brandy Quadrato, 36, were both charged this week in connection with a theft incident at the Market 32 grocery store in Oxford on Nov. 9 that went viral on social media.

James Hill, 44, was arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the same crime.

All three people were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the fourth degree and larceny in the fourth degree. 

CONNECTICUT POLICE OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO BRAZEN CAUGHT-ON-VIDEO THEFT OF GROCERY STORE CARTS FULL OF GOODS

Screenshot from a viral video of individuals unloading a shopping cart after allegedly leaving the store without paying, according to police.

Screenshot from a viral video of individuals unloading a shopping cart after allegedly leaving the store without paying, according to police. (WFSB news)

Bond for the three individuals was set at $50,000, with Hill being the only one to post bond.

    Mugshot of Nasif Amir Muhammad (Credit: Massachusetts State Police) (Massachusetts State Police)

    Mugshot of Brandy Quadrato (Credit: Massachusetts State Police) (Massachusetts State Police)

    James Hill Mugshot (Credit: Massachusetts State Police) (Massachusetts State Police)

Muhammad and Quadrato were already being held at Massachusetts Department of Correction facilities on unrelated charges.

COLLEGE CRIMINAL JUSTICE PROFESSOR ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOPLIFTING FROM TARGET MULTIPLE TIMES

According to a statement by police following the original incident, several individuals were seen leaving the store with multiple shopping carts without paying. After leaving the store, according to the statement, the individuals loaded the items from the shopping carts into parked vehicles that were waiting outside of the store.

A 911 call was never placed regarding the incident, and a call came in through the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office 10-minutes after the crime took place at 6:40 a.m.

"Had 911 been contacted in a timely manner, police personnel would have been able to attempt to intercept those involved. We would like to remind everyone to stay vigilant and not to engage with people like this when a crime is occurring," the statement read.

A Connecticut State Police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

