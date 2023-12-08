Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut

Connecticut mall food court shooting leaves 1 person injured

The shooting seems to be an isolated incident between 2 individuals, police say

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A shooting inside a Connecticut mall on Friday evening left one person injured, according to officials.

Waterbury police said officers located a male victim in the food court area of Brass Mill Center mall at around 5 p.m., according to FOX 61.

The incident was isolated between two individuals, police said, stating there was no further threat to the public.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he's being treated.

Outside of the Brass Mill Center mall

Police in Waterbury, Conn., said officers located a male victim in the food court area of Brass Mill Center mall at around 5 p.m., according to FOX 61.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

