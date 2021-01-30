Congressman who had second COVID-19 vaccine dose tests positive for virus

A Massachusetts congressman tested positive coronavirus just a few weeks after receiving the second of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Molly Rose Tarpey, the communications director for Rep. Stephen Lynch, told Fox News on Saturday that the lawmaker received the second jab and tested negative for COVID-19 before attending President Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.

On Friday, Lynch, D-Mass., received a positive test result for coronavirus after a staff member in his Boston office also contracted the virus.

Tarpey told Fox News that Lynch is asymptomatic and "feels fine," but is self-quarantining and will vote by proxy in Congress in the upcoming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Fox News reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday for information on how many people might have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and later tested positive.

