Community torn over children smashing ICE agent piñata at Chicago block party

A community in East Chicago was left divided earlier this month after children at a block party took turns smashing a piñata made to resemble an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

According to a Tuesday report, the "East Side Community Day in Chicago," on July 13 was organized by a chamber of commerce comprising 25 businesses.

Pictures on social media showed children waiting in line to smash the piñata, while some parents held their sons and daughters to hit it, CBS 2 reported

Anthony Martinez, who leads the Chicago chapter of Los Brown Berets, the group that brought out the piñata, told CBS 2 the activity was meant as a nuanced statement. "It was not meant in a negative way at all towards law enforcement," he said. "We're just making a statement that the federal government's recent actions regarding deportation are wrong."

Children also got the chance to throw balls at a painted image of President Trump, social media images show. Some applauded the activity, while others criticized it for teaching children to hate.

Marvin Covington of the East Side Chamber of Commerce said he wasn't aware that the piñata would make an appearance, but the community event will happen again next year.

Los Brown Berets did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.