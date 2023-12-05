Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airlines

Commercial plane makes emergency landing after 'potential threat' reported onboard aircraft: FBI

An FBI spokesperson said that its agents are questioning those involved

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas finally reveals reason behind her viral plane freakout Video

‘Crazy plane lady’ Tiffany Gomas finally reveals reason behind her viral plane freakout

Tiffany Gomas, the Texas woman who went viral for her outburst on a commercial airline flight, has finally set the record straight on what she saw that led her to leave the flight distraught.

A commercial plane in Florida was forced to make an emergency landing hundreds of miles away from its final destination after a possible threat was reported.

Officials say that Breeze Airways Flight 717 left Orlando International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to fly to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, but was diverted to Jacksonville, Florida, just over an hour into the flight, where it made an emergency landing.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Jacksonville field office told Fox News Digital that a "potential threat" was reported onboard the aircraft, prompting the emergency landing.

"Agents are currently questioning those involved, but there is no information so far to indicate that any legitimate threat existed," the FBI spokesperson said.

FAMILY OF 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUES AMERICAN AIRLINES AFTER FLIGHT ATTENDANT ALLEGEDLY PUT CAMERA IN BATHROOM

Breeze Airways on tarmac

Officials say that Breeze Airways Flight 717 left Orlando International Airport in Florida on Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to fly to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, but was diverted to Jacksonville, Fla., just over an hour into the flight, where it made an emergency landing. (MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise via Getty Images and FlightAware)

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the airline's "crew reported a disturbance" onboard the Airbus A220.

PARENTS SAY AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANT PUT HIDDEN CAMERA IN BATHROOM TO RECORD DAUGHTER: 'DISGUSTING'

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority also said in a statement that an "incident on-board the aircraft" caused the plane to divert.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Breeze Airways for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.