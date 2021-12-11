Rep. Comer accuses Adam Schiff of brushing off Hunter Biden, Steele dossier scandals: 'He has no shame'

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky pulled no punches discussing fellow legislator Rep. Adam Schiff's, D-Calif., obsession with Russian collusion.

Comer appeared Saturday on "Fox & Friends" to discuss the damage caused by deadly tornados reported in at least five different states. After discussing his home district, Comer was asked about a recent argument he got into with Schiff in the halls of Congress.

"Every time the chairman Schiff rises to speak on a bill about intelligence and security and holding the president accountable, I get excited hoping we are going to hear about that evidence of collusion," Comer joked.

The two congressmen butted heads Friday in Congress after Comer accused Schiff of trying to "peddle" information to discredit former President Donald Trump during recent years, while Schiff insinuated that Comer was ignoring alleged actions by Trump associates in support of the former president.

"Are you aware that the president’s campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, met with an agent of Russian intelligence and provided Russian intelligence with internal campaign polling data, as well as strategic insights about their intelligence in key battleground states? Are you aware of that?" Schiff said at the time.

"Are you aware of President Biden dealings?" Comer replied. "Are you aware of his son's art dealings? Are you aware of the president's son's dealings in Congo with the cobalt mine? Are you aware of the dealing in Ukraine?"

"You don't need to give him an opportunity to explain the Steele dossier – to explain the overwhelming evidence that he had that he never brought forward, explain what happened with the whistleblower. And then explain what he is doing with Hunter Biden. And he just brushed everything off," Comer said on Saturday.

"He has no shame for what he put the country through, the millions of tax dollars he wasted on the baseless investigations of Trump. And it was just another example of his arrogance."

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, led the panel’s investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election. Comer serves as ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.