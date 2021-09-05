Comedian Fuquan Johnson, two others dead after overdose on fentanyl-laced coke: Report

A batch of fentanyl-laced cocaine killed a comedian and two others, and left the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker in a Los Angeles hospital, a report said.

Fuquan Johnson, writer for "Comedy Parlour Live," died after overdosing at a Venice home Friday night, according to TMZ. Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.

Comedian Kate Quigley, who lives next door to the house and recently dated the Hootie & the Blowfish singer, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the report.

The medical examiner will officially determine what killed Johnson, 42, and the other unnamed victims, but sources tell the outlet all four people were ingesting coke tainted with the super powerful opioid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller that is up 100 times more potent than heroin, has been a factor in the deaths of Prince, Mac Miller and Tom Petty.

In 2019, fentanyl was involved in more than two-thirds of all New York City drug overdoses, data showed. Social media users have been warning of tainted coke making the rounds in the city’s party scene this spring and summer.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.