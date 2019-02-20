Colorado man arrested in girl's 1973 killing in California

Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of killing a Southern California girl more than 45 years ago.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a press conference Wednesday that 72-year-old James Neal was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the death of 11-year-old Linda O'Keefe in Newport Beach.

Linda disappeared on July 6, 1973. She was last seen walking home from summer school, and her body was found the next day.

The district attorney says the arrest involved use of DNA found on the victim, genealogical DNA and detective work that led to acquiring DNA from the suspect during surveillance.

Authorities say Neal lived in Southern California in the 1970s.

The victim's parents have died, but her two sisters have been told about the arrest.