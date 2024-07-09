Colombian illegal migrant wanted for drug trafficking in Spain arrested after crossing Texas border

An illegal immigrant from Colombia, wanted in Spain for drug trafficking charges, has been arrested in Massachusetts, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The 25-year-old fugitive, who has not been named, was apprehended by Massachusetts State Police in the city of Revere on June 29 after authorities said he was driving an unregistered vehicle without a license.

Later that day, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Boston, the deportation arm of ICE, lodged an immigration detainer against him with Massachusetts State Police. A detainer requests local law enforcement to keep a suspected illegal migrant in custody until the person can be transferred to ICE and put into deportation proceedings.

ICE ARRESTS 216 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS WITH COCAINE, FENTANYL AND HEROIN CONVICTIONS

Spanish authorities also issued an arrest warrant for the Colombian national for drug trafficking. An ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the agency is unaware of the exact nature of the drug trafficking charges.

According to ICE, the migrant crossed into the U.S. illegally more than two years ago on July 4, 2022 at the Del Rio, Texas, border. Border Patrol served the Colombian national with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released him on an order of release on recognizance, although the date of that appearance is not known.

"This Colombian fugitive is wanted by Spanish authorities for trafficking poison in their country," ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said.

ICE OFFICIAL RIPS NYC POLICIES SHIELDING POLICE-BEATING MIGRANTS FROM DEPORTATION

"He attempted to hide from justice in Massachusetts. We will not allow New England communities to become safe havens for the world’s criminals. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our neighborhoods."

ERO Boston arrested the fugitive at the Massachusetts State Police’s Revere barracks after he was released from state custody. He will remain in ERO custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings, ICE said.

ICE said it is unable to identify the migrant due to privacy rights. The spokesperson said that a person must have significant criminality in the U.S. before more details surrounding his identity can be revealed and that vehicle charges do not constitute significant criminality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spain is a lucrative destination for drug traffickers pushing their illicit substances, with some dealers using narco-submarines to transport their goods from South America to the European country. Some vessels have been known to hold about 7,700 pounds of cocaine.

The Colombian navy says it has uncovered at least 13 such vessels laden with illicit drugs in the Pacific in 2024 to date.

In a sweeping 12-day operation in March, ICE said it arrested more than 200 illegal immigrants who have convictions for drug trafficking or multiple drug possessions. The agency said the illegal migrants are from 30 different foreign locations who were dealing in hard drugs like cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.