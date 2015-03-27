Colo prosecutor accused of unlawful sexual contact

A western Colorado district attorney accused of unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure was arrested Thursday.

Myrl Serra, the top prosecutor in the 7th Judicial District based in Montrose, was later released on $5,000 bond. He is due in court Nov. 3, when prosecutors expect to announce the charges.

Details of the case against Serra have been sealed because the case remains under investigation, said Mike Saccone, a spokesman for state Attorney General John Suthers.

A woman who answered the phone at Serra's home declined comment when asked about the allegations.

An attorney from Suthers' office has taken over Serra's duties as district attorney. Another lawyer from the AG's office will also serve as special prosecutor to handle the case against Serra.

Serra was appointed as district attorney to fill a vacancy and was elected in 2008.

A 1980 graduate of Montrose High School, Serra earned his law degree from the University of Missouri and worked as an intern with the U.S. attorney and public defender's offices in Missouri.