Colo. amusement park stays closed as authorities investigate what caused small train to derail

Colorado officials are investigating whether operator error is to blame for the derailment of a small train at a children's amusement park in the foothills west of Denver.

The state Department of Labor and Employment says initial information indicates the engineer of the train at Tiny Town accelerated rather than braked on a turn. Agency spokeswoman Cher Haavind says the state is conducting a joint investigation with the manufacturer of the train.

Fifteen people — from children to grandparents — were injured in Wednesday's accident. Most received bumps and bruises, but three were hospitalized. All but one was released Thursday.

Tiny Town is a kid-scaled replica of an Old West town in the foothills near Denver. It has been closed during the investigation.

