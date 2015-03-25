Colleague testifies ex-Texas DA's practice was to keep investigative notes from defense

A former Texas prosecutor who worked for an ex-district attorney at the center of a wrongful conviction case says his ex-boss indicated he wouldn't call investigating officers to testify at trials because it meant turning over their notes to the defense.

A court of inquiry is looking into whether Ken Anderson acted improperly in 1987 when he prosecuted Michael Morton in the death of Morton's wife.

Morton spent nearly 25 years in prison before new DNA testing cleared him and he was released in 2011.

Morton's lawyers have accused Anderson of hiding evidence during the trial. Anderson, who is now a judge, has denied wrongdoing.

During the third day of testimony Wednesday, Doug Arnold testified Anderson said he didn't call investigators to keep their notes out of court.