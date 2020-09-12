Tons of cocaine bound for New York City intercepted off Mexico

The Mexican Navy intercepted more than three tons of cocaine before it reached its final destination - the streets of New York City, according to a report.

Sailors seized the cocaine as it was being smuggled aboard a Go-Fast boat headed north in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Quintana Roo in Mexico, Fox 5 New York reported.

The Mexican Navy began tracking the boat Sept. 1.

Prosecutors released photos of the Mexican Navy intercepting it and recovering the cocaine.

New York federal prosecutors linked the shipment to three men who were arrested on cocaine conspiracy charges.

They were identified as Raymundo Montoya-Lopez, 45, Abraham Alfosno Garcia-Montoya, 31, and Felizardo Diaz-Hern, 39. The case was brought in Manhattan Federal Court.

“As alleged, these defendants are responsible for the attempted importation of more than three tons of cocaine into the United States,” acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said. “Thanks to the work of the DEA and the Mexican Navy, the shipment was interdicted and the defendants are in custody and facing federal prosecution."

“Law enforcement thwarted cartel plans to saturate the American drug market with cocaine by intercepting over three tons of cocaine heading towards American towns," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Raymond Donovan said.