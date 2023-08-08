Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard rescues 3 commercial fishermen off Massachusetts coast

The anglers were hoisted from the ocean into a helicopter roughly 5 nautical miles east of Nantucket

Louis Casiano
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three fishermen over the weekend off Nantucket, Massachusetts, after their commercial fishing vessel sank.

First USCG District command received an alert from an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) at 12:48 p.m. Saturday registered to the 55-foot boat, Miss Kara. 

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod and motor lifeboat crew from Station Brant Point were launched to search for the vessel, the Coast Guard said in a release. 

Coast Guard rescue in Massachusetts

The U.S. Coast Guard is seen rescuing one of three fishermen off the Massachusetts coast over the weekend.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

At 2:02 p.m., the helicopter crew spotted the fishermen clinging to a buoy roughly five nautical miles east of Nantucket, the Coast Guard said. 

The helicopter crew hoisted the fishermen from the buoy and were flown to Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, where they were treated by EMS. 

The Coast Guard did not say whether any of the men were injured. 

"[The boat's] properly registered EPIRB was invaluable for the rescue of these three fishermen," said USCG First District Lt. Cmdr. Kristi Butler, who coordinated the search and rescue. "This positive outcome demonstrates the importance of maintaining vital lifesaving equipment onboard your vessel."

