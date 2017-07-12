Click here for updates on power outages in your area
Connecticut:
The United Illuminating Company
Delaware:
Maine:
Maryland:
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative
Massachusetts:
Northeast Utilities (Western Massachusetts Electric)
New Hampshire:
Public Service of New Hampshire (Northeast Utilities)
New Jersey:
PSEG (Public Service Electric and Gas)
Rockland Electric Company (Pike County Light & Power Co.)
New York:
Rockland Electric Company (Pike County Light & Power Co.)
North Carolina:
Pennsylvania:
Rhode Island:
South Carolina:
Virginia:
Washington, D.C.: