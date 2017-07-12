Expand / Collapse search
US
Published
Last Update July 14, 2017

Click here for updates on power outages in your area

Connecticut:

Connecticut Light & Power

The United Illuminating Company

Delaware:

Delmarva Power

    Delaware Electric Co-Op

    Maine:

    Central Maine Power

    Bangor Hydro Electric Company

    Maryland:

    Baltimore Gas and Electric

    Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative

    Potomac Edison

    Choptank Electric Cooperative

    Massachusetts:

    National Grid (Boston Gas)

    NSTAR (Boston Edison)

    Northeast Utilities (Western Massachusetts Electric)

    New Hampshire:

    Public Service of New Hampshire (Northeast Utilities)

    Unitil Energy

    New Hampshire Electric Co-Op

    Liberty Utilities

    National Grid

    New Jersey:

    Jersey Central Power & Light

    PSEG (Public Service Electric and Gas)

    Atlantic City Electric

    Rockland Electric Company (Pike County Light & Power Co.)

    New York:

    Consolidated Edison

    Long Island Power Authority

    Central Hudson Gas & Electric

    New York State Electric & Gas

    Rockland Electric Company (Pike County Light & Power Co.)

    Rochester Gas & Electric

    National Grid

    North Carolina:

    Duke Energy

    Dominion North Carolina

    Progress Energy Carolinas

    Pennsylvania:

    PPL Electric

    PECO

    Rhode Island:

    National Grid Rhode Island

    South Carolina:

    South Carolina Electric & Gas

    Progress Energy Carolinas

    Virginia:

    Dominion Virginia Power

    Appalachian Power

    Washington, D.C.:

    Pepco