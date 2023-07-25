Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami
Published

Clemson student dies after attending Miami music festival

Authorities transported Jordan Petrocchi from the Rolling Loud music festival to the hospital on Saturday; he died the next day

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Miami has the best quality of life on the planet: Mayor Francis Suarez Video

Miami has the best quality of life on the planet: Mayor Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, R-Fla., breaks down his Messi soccer tickets bid to gain donors on 'Your World.'

A 23-year-old Clemson University student died Sunday after attending the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival in Miami on Saturday.

While the Miami-Dade Police Department did not share much information about Jordan Petrocchi's death, authorities did confirm that he had "no signs of trauma." Police are awaiting toxicology results.

Authorities transported Petrocchi from the music festival to the hospital on Saturday, and he died the next day, according to police.

A GoFundMe for Petrocchi's funeral expenses organized by his friends and family says the college student's life was "tragically cut short."

MIAMI TSA OFFICERS BUSTED ALLEGEDLY STEALING FROM FLYERS DURING AIRPORT SCREENINGS: POLICE

An image of the Rolling Loud music festival beneath a smaller photo of Jordan Petrocchi

Jordan Petrocchi, a 23-year-old Clemson University student, died Sunday after attending the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service and Facebook)

"Jordan was a bright and ambitious student at Clemson University, set to graduate this August," the GoFundMe states. "He had a promising future ahead of him and brought joy to everyone he met. His outgoing nature and infectious smile never failed to lift the spirits of those around him."

JASON ALDEAN SUFFERS FROM HEAT STROKE IN HARTFORD, RUNS OFF STAGE MID-PERFORMANCE

Jordan Petrocchi wearing sunglasses

A GoFundMe for Jordan Petrocchi's funeral expenses organized by his friends and family says the 23-year-old college student's life was "tragically cut short." (Facebook)

Petrocchi's friends and family added, "Whether it was lending a helping hand to a friend in need or simply brightening up the room with his laughter, Jordan had an undeniable impact on all of our lives."

MIRANDA LAMBERT LASHES OUT AT FAN DURING CONCERT, CAUSING PEOPLE TO WALK OUT: ‘IT'S P---ING ME OFF'

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida

While the Miami-Dade Police Department did not share much information about Jordan Petrocchi's death, authorities did confirm that he had "no signs of trauma." Police are awaiting toxicology results. (Jason Koerner)

A number of Petrocchi's friends took to social media to express their love for the soon-to-be-graduate. They described Petrocchi as sweet, a "happy soul," and kind.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jordan was constantly singing or humming, always making new friends on his shuttle, and telling us the best stories," Saludo Outdoor River Co. said in a Facebook post. "We will miss his kind heart and his big smile."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.