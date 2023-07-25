Clemson student dies after attending Miami music festival

A 23-year-old Clemson University student died Sunday after attending the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival in Miami on Saturday.

While the Miami-Dade Police Department did not share much information about Jordan Petrocchi's death, authorities did confirm that he had "no signs of trauma." Police are awaiting toxicology results.

Authorities transported Petrocchi from the music festival to the hospital on Saturday, and he died the next day, according to police.

A GoFundMe for Petrocchi's funeral expenses organized by his friends and family says the college student's life was "tragically cut short."

"Jordan was a bright and ambitious student at Clemson University, set to graduate this August," the GoFundMe states. "He had a promising future ahead of him and brought joy to everyone he met. His outgoing nature and infectious smile never failed to lift the spirits of those around him."

Petrocchi's friends and family added, "Whether it was lending a helping hand to a friend in need or simply brightening up the room with his laughter, Jordan had an undeniable impact on all of our lives."

A number of Petrocchi's friends took to social media to express their love for the soon-to-be-graduate. They described Petrocchi as sweet, a "happy soul," and kind.

"Jordan was constantly singing or humming, always making new friends on his shuttle, and telling us the best stories," Saludo Outdoor River Co. said in a Facebook post. "We will miss his kind heart and his big smile."