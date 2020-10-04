Expand / Collapse search
Claudia Conway announces she has coronavirus on TikTok

Kellyanne Conway announced her own coronavirus diagnosis on Friday minutes after her daughter broke the news.

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
Claudia Conway announced on social media Sunday that she has coronavirus.

“Hey guys currently dying of covid!” Conway, the daughter of President Trump’s former aide Kellyanne Conway, wrote on a TikTok post.

KELLYANNE CONWAY TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19, EXPERIENCING 'MILD' SYMPTOMS

The elder Conway was at the Sept. 26 Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett with several attendees who later tested positive for the bug.

There were roughly 150 high-profile guests in attendance at the event, many without masks.

Kellyanne Conway also attended Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

