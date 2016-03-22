Civil rights photographer Bob Adelman dies at age 85

Photographer Bob Adelman, who documented the civil rights movement across the Deep South, has died at age 85.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says Adelman was pronounced dead at his home Saturday afternoon. An autopsy is pending and Rodriguez says Adelman's death remains under investigation.

Adelman volunteered his services as a photographer to the Congress of Racial Equality, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and other civil rights organizations in the 1960s. The work put him on the front lines of the civil rights movement, frequently in the company of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whom he called "Doc."

Adelman said in 2014 that the demonstrations he covered now seem like momentous events, but at the time they didn't get much news coverage unless there was violence.