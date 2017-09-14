Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first gorilla since Harambe

A gorilla has been welcomed to his new home at the Cincinnati Zoo, the first addition to the Gorilla World habitat since the death of Harambe in May 2016.

Mshindi, a 29-year-old western lowland silverback, was moved from his previous home at the Louisville Zoo and slowly is being integrated into his new environment, according to Fox 19.

“We worked closely with Louisville Zoo’s gorilla staff to learn Mshindi’s trained behaviors for body presentations and health exams to get familiar with his likes and dislikes,” Ron Evans, Curator of Primates at the zoo, told Fox 19.

Mshindi will be joining two female gorillas currently there, Chewie, 21, and Mara, 22. The zoo reportedly is planning to introduce the animals to each other privately before allowing them all to coexist in the habitat, according to reports.

The Gorilla World habitat currently is undergoing major renovations and is anticipated to be finished this fall, the zoo told Fox 19.

Mshindi is the first gorilla added to the Cincinnati Zoo since the death of Harambe in May 2016, according to reports.

Harambe was killed by zoo officials last year to protect a 4-year-old boy who fell over a barrier and into the area where the gorillas lived.

The male gorilla was distracted and did not retreat to shelter when called off by trainers, officials said.

After the incident happened, zoo officials said they stood by their decision, adding that Harambe was “clearly agitated and clearly disoriented” and “acting erratically” when the animal response team was called to the situation.

A video of the incident was posted online showing the gorilla dragging the boy in the habitat. It sparked widespread outrage at the zoo’s decision, and calls for the boy’s parents to be held accountable.

