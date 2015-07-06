Church shooting suspect's sister raises money for wedding that was canceled after massacre

The sister of the man accused of killing nine people at a Charleston church is seeking donations to help pay for her wedding, which was originally planned for the weekend after the slayings.

A Go Fund Me profile set up in the name of Amber Roof seeks $5,000 to cover lost wedding costs, pay bills and fund a honeymoon.

Roof and fiance Michael Tyo called off their June 21 wedding after her brother, Dylann Storm Roof, was charged with shooting nine people to death during a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The couple says they will donate 10 percent of the money raised to the church. Amber Roof did not immediately respond to a message sent via the Go Fund Me page.