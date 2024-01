Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The roof of a church collapsed in downtown New London, Connecticut on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

It happened at Engaging Heaven Church. Pictures show the historic church's stone steeple missing, a gaping hole in the roof and debris scattered on the ground.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said state emergency personnel responded to help.

"I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe," Lamont posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The church's pastor, Pastor Bob, also issued a statement on Facebook saying he does not believe there are any injuries.

"Attention EHC. We know many are now aware there's been a collapse at the Church. At this time no one is hurt and everyone is accounted for. Thank you for your prayers at this time," Pastor Bob wrote.

Pastor Bob added that updates would be available as they came in.

"Teresa is ok! No one else was inside that we are aware of. We don’t believe there was anyone outside," Pastor Bob stated. "We will give updates as we receive them. God is aware of the situation. He is not shaken and either are we!"

The church also released a statement saying it is allowing "New London's finest" to assess the situation.

"They are some of the best around. They are making sure the area is safe and secure. We are grateful no one was hurt," the church said. "The building was destroyed. The church is thriving and strong. We trust in an unshakable God!"

The New London Police Department also announced that the city hall and post office would be closed for the remainder of the day.