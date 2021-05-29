Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, 6 others in plane crash, all 'presumed dead': reports

All seven people aboard a small plane that went down Saturday morning in Percy Priest Lake near Nashville, Tennessee, are presumed dead, according to reports.

Occupants of the aircraft included Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara as well as her husband Joe Lara and other members of the Remnant Fellowship of Brentwood, Tennessee, WKRN-TV of Nashville reported.

The Cessna C501 aircraft crashed into the lake around 11 a.m., after departing from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport in Smyrna, FOX 17 of Nashville reported.

The flight was headed for Palm Beach International airport in Florida, according to the station.

SOUTHWEST TRAVELER CAPTURES PHOTO OF CLIPPED AIRPLANE WING MOMENTS BEFORE TAKEOFF

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that seven people were aboard the plane and Rutherford County officials confirmed that at least one person had died. The identities of the occupants were not disclosed by authorities.

But Lara’s daughter, Elizabeth Hannah, issued a text to members of the Remnant Fellowship, asking for prayers and saying the aircraft "had to go down for a controlled, quick landing," WTVF-TV of Nashville reported.

Hannah identified those on the plane as her parents, her husband Brandon, and Remnant leaders David and Jennifer Martin, and Jonathan and Jessica Walters.

It was unclear who was piloting the plane or who had reportedly died in the crash. But a trailer for the Laras’ YouTube series states that Joe Lara is a pilot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rutherford County Fire Rescue posted a Twitter message saying personnel from multiple agencies were on the scene and dive teams were conducting a search and rescue operation.

Boaters and private aircraft were urged to stay away from the site as the investigation continued.

Gwen Shamblin Lara, 66, is the author of "The Weigh Down Diet," "Rise Above: God Can Set You Free from Your Weight Problems Forever," and several other books.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.