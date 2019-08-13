Expand / Collapse search
CHP officer, gunman dead in shootout near freeway: report

A California Highway Patrol officer was gunned down Monday in a shootout off the 215 Freeway, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The scene was chaotic. The Times reported that the suspect was stopped by an officer on a motorcycle. At some point, the suspect grabbed a rifle from inside the car and fired upon the officer approaching the vehicle. Other officers arrived at the scene and witnesses described a chaotic situation. One driver said bullets “flew through their windows.”

A gunfight ensued.

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, tweeted, “Please say some prayers for the CHP officers involved, according to the report.

The Times reported that two additional officers were injured in the shooting. Their conditions were  not immediately known,