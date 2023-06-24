Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Chlorine spill in Texas lazy river leaves 12 people, including children, with 'possible accidental ingestion'

The Houston Fire Department said a Hazmat team was sent to clean up the accidental chlorine spill in the lazy river

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Expert shares gas-powered vehicles for your summer travel Video

Expert shares gas-powered vehicles for your summer travel

Auto expert Mike Caudill showcases gas-powered vehicle options for buyers looking for a new ride on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Twelve people, including several children, were taken to a hospital Saturday evening after too much chlorine was put into a lazy river pool in Houston, Texas creating a hazardous situation, police said

According to the Houston Fire Department, the accidental chemical spill happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.  Hazmat cleaning services were sent to clean the infected pools, authorities said. 

water park bacteria

Children, ages 8 to 13, having fun on lazy river at water park (iStock)

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña said the scene is still active and fluid and asked that people "please stay clear of the area due to ongoing emergency operations."

OCEANGATE PASSENGER SULEMAN DAWOOD WAS 'TERRIFIED OF TITANIC TRIP, AUNT SAYS

Authorities initially said that seven children and three adults were taken to area hospital after accidental ingestion of the infected pool water, but later said that 12 individuals were taken to nearby hospitals following the incident.

Chief Peña said exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four hours following the incident, authorities said that the "incident is under control," but they did not share the conditions of those who went to the hospital or how the spill occurred. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.