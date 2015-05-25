China suspends climbing on north side of Everest; some teams in Nepal consider summit bid

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Hundreds of climbers and Sherpas attempting to climb Mount Everest from the north side when a large earthquake struck the region are packing their gear and heading out after expedition leaders said Chinese authorities closed all climbing in Tibet for the spring.

Meanwhile, some climbers in Nepal have announced plans to try to return to the mountain, a move that was criticized by others in the climbing community.

No one climbing on the north side was injured following Saturday's deadly quake. But climbing guide Adrian Ballinger said Chinese officials on Wednesday announced their decision to end the climbing season.

Ballinger said two reasons were cited: Safety concerns over possible additional earthquakes and solidarity with Nepal and the Sherpas.

More than 5,000 people have died following the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck Nepal on Saturday.