Child shot in head by brother in Texas home, sister injured by shrapnel: report

A 6-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday evening in Texas by his brother and is said to be in grave condition, according to local authorities.

The young victim was shot at an Arlington home about 4 p.m. while playing in a room with a group of children, the Dallas-Morning News reports. The boy’s older brother, 10 or 11, reportedly found a rifle and pointed it at the child before pulling the trigger.

It was not clear whether the shooting was an accident.

CHILD WOUNDED IN SHOOTING AFTER DISPUTE AT TEXAS PEE-WEE FOOTBALL GAME

The 6-year-old was taken to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center but was later flown to another medical facility. Police said Sunday night that the boy was in grave condition.

The child victim’s sister, reportedly 6 or 7, was struck with shrapnel during the shooting but is expected to be fine, according to Lt. Christopher Cook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An older teen in the home told authorities that he purchased the .22-caliber rifle. The parents told officers that they did not know that there was a firearm in the home, Dallas News reports.

Police said they will conduct a criminal investigation to determine where the gun came from and how the children were able to access it.