CRIME
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child

Letourneau was a 34-year-old teacher and mother of four in Seattle when she began a relationship with Fualaau, who was 12 at the time

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband, who was a minor when Letourneau abused him and had two children with him, has reportedly welcomed his third child.

Letourneau died of cancer in 2020 when she was 58, leaving behind her then-37-year-old ex-husband, Vili Fualaau, and their two daughters, Audrey and Georgia.

"Hi Sophia, I'm your big sister! You're so beautiful, I can't wait to watch you grow," Georgia reportedly wrote in a private Instagram post, along with a photo of Fualaau's apparent third daughter named Sophia, according to People magazine. "I'll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you."

Letourneau was a 34-year-old teacher and mother of four in Seattle when she began a relationship Fualaau, who was 12 at the time. She was convicted in 1997 for raping Fualaau when he was 13 and spent seven years in prison before she was released.

Mary Kay Letourneau was a married mother of four and an elementary school teacher when she began her affair with Fualaau.

Mary Kay Letourneau was a married mother of four and an elementary school teacher when she began her affair with Fualaau. (Reuters/ file photo)

They had two children when Fualaau was a minor and married in 2005, when Fualaau was 22, according to FOX13 Seattle. 

He filed for legal separation in 2017. Letourneau died of stage 4 cancer in July 2020, FOX13 reported.

The case came to light in June 1996, when police discovered the two at about 1:20 a.m. in a minivan. Letourneau told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions among the officers. Fualaau and Letourneau denied there had been any "touching."

    Letourneau was a 34-year-old teacher and mother of four in Seattle when she began a relationship with Fualaau, who was 12 at the time.

    Mary Kay Letourneau was convicted in 1997 for raping Fualaau when he was 13 and spent seven years in prison before she was released

Instead, they said, Letourneau had been babysitting the boy and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months after the incident, Letourneau became pregnant with the couple's first daughter.

Letourneau spent more than seven years in jail for having sex with Fualaau when he was her 12-year-old student.

Letourneau spent more than seven years in jail for having sex with Fualaau when he was her 12-year-old student. (Ron Wurzer)

The two had previously characterized their relationship as one of love and even wrote a book together — "Un Seul Crime, L'Amour," or "Only One Crime, Love." Their story was also the subject of a USA Network movie called "All American Girl."

