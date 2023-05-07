Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Child dies after being pulled from Phoenix hotel pool: officials

Phoenix Fire Department officials said a crisis team was helping the boy's family

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Four drowned dogs found in Oklahoma lake with bricks tied to them Video

Four drowned dogs found in Oklahoma lake with bricks tied to them

Police in Oklahoma City are looking for the person or persons who tied cinder blocks and bricks to four dogs and drowned them by throwing them off a park pier into a lake (Credit: Oklahoma City Police Department).

Authorities in Arizona said a 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a Phoenix hotel pool on Saturday morning.

Fire officials told FOX 10 Phoenix the child was in the Courtyard by Marriott pool for an unknown amount of time before someone called 911.

Hotel staff pulled the child out of the pool and performed CPR before paramedics arrived at around 12 p.m.

Yellow tape over pool gate

Fire officials reported that the child was in the Courtyard by Marriott pool for an unknown amount of time. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

"Paramedics then took over care, immediately providing advanced life support measures and transportation to the emergency department," Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Scott Douglas said. 

BODIES OF MISSING LOTUS DRUMMER, SON RECOVERED FROM ARKANSAS LAKE AFTER DISAPPEARING WHILE KAYAKING

"A crisis team has been called in to assist the family with their needs," Douglas added.

Courtyard Marriott sign

Courtyard by Marriott staff pulled the child out of the pool and performed CPR before authorities arrived. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

The boy was rushed to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. He died soon after he arrived, authorities said.

FISHERMEN FIND REMAINS OF MISSING MAN INSIDE SHARK IN ARGENTINA

Pool sign at Phoenix hotel where child drowned

Hotel staff attempted life-saving measure on the child, but he later died after being rushed to the hospital.  (FOX 10 Phoenix)

It is unknown if the boy was being supervised by an adult or if a lifeguard was present. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information, but has not yet heard back. 