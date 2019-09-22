Premature baby of Chicago woman hit by truck has died, reports say

A premature baby delivered after her mother was hit by a truck and killed in Chicago has died, according to reports.

Elizabeth Boshardy, 29, was crossing the street near downtown Chicago earlier this week when the truck driver made a left turn and reportedly didn’t see her in the crosswalk.

She was pinned under the truck; emergency crews removed her from the scene.

The pregnant woman, who was a data scientist who had degrees from the University of Illinois and the University of Chicago, later died at a Chicago hospital Tuesday, as Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby, as WGN reported.

The baby girl had been in a neonatal intensive care unit.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office announced that the baby died Saturday morning.

The truck driver, a 67-year-old suburban man, the Sun-Times reported, received a citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.