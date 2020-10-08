Chicago woman allegedly chased officers, struck police cars after cops stopped someone she knew

A Chicago woman was arrested after she allegedly chased and tried to hit several police officers with her car because they were pulling over someone she knew, officials said Thursday.

Dawn Moore, 30, was charged on Wednesday evening with nine felonies after her run-in with police hours earlier, the Chicago Police Department said in a press release. Moore, a Chicago resident, allegedly interrupted a police stop on South State Street shortly before 11 a.m., when she pulled up in her 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV.

According to police, a woman, later identified as Moore, “pulled up and told officers that the man they had pulled over was someone she knew and she demanded the officers to let him go.”

Police told Moore to leave the area “because she was obstructing traffic,” authorities said.

She responded by crashing her SUV into one of the police cars at the scene, allegedly sideswiping the vehicle and then trying to “run over an officer,” police said.

“The female driver then made a U-turn in the middle of the street and struck another police vehicle in which an officer was exiting,” officials said. She then fled the area.

Police said three CPD vehicles were damaged as a result and three officers were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators tracked Moore down within hours and arrested her around 4:30 p.m. She was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault of a peace officer, firefighter or emergency worker; aggravated battery of a peace officer; and criminal damage to property ranging in value between $500 and $10,000, police said.

Moore is due to appear in Central Bond Court on Thursday.

