Chicago weekend violence sees 54 shot, 8 fatally, with 4 minors injured, police statistics show

Chicago saw 45 shootings with 54 victims over the weekend, including eight homicides, according to police data.

One happened on a commuter train platform early Saturday, leaving a 29-year-old man dead.

Police said an unidentified male suspect opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times in the torso, at the 79th Street Red Line station around 2 a.m. in the city’s South Side. The incident and another shoving fatality prompted police to announce increased transit patrols.

At around 3:30 a.m., two other men in their 20s were shot, one fatally, in a parking lot near the Loop, FOX 32 Chicago reported. In a separate incident, a 26-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wounds on West 87th Street.

At least four juveniles were shot and survived over the weekend, according to the station.

The most recent Chicago Police Department statistics, which cover Jan. 1 to July 22, show that murders have dropped about 16% to date this year compared to last, but they are also about 30% higher than 2019. There were 379 murder complaints and 1,598 shootings.

Illinois State Police announced last month that Chicago-area shootings that fall within their jurisdiction are down 36% in the first half of 2022 compared to the year earlier, along with a 90% reduction in homicides.

One year ago Sunday, a suspect gunned down Chicago Police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended a ceremony honoring the fallen officer.

Two brothers, Eric and Monty Morgan, ages 22 and 21, are accused of killing French and leaving her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., seriously injured.

Yanez, 40, survived two gunshot wounds to the head but may suffer permanent damage as a result.

A third officer returned fire and struck Monty Morgan in the stomach. Morgan was charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. His brother faces firearms and obstruction charges.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.