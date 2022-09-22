Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Chicago teen charged with attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on police officers

Chicago police officers did not return fire, no officers were hurt

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 16-year-old Chicago boy was arrested Tuesday after firing shots from a rifle in the direction of police officers who were responding to a call, authorities said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the 2800 block of West 25th Place for a report of a person with a gun, the Chicago Police Department said.

When the officers arrived, the department said they spotted the offender with a rifle. The suspect allegedly opened fired in the direction of the officers before trying to flee.

No officers were struck and the officers did not return fire, police said.

Police quickly apprehended the suspect in the 2500 block of South Sacramento Avenue and recovered the rifle at the scene.

Police said officers recovered a firearm from the scene where a teen allegedly opened fire on Chicago police officers Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification, and was issued a citation for high cap mag and metal piercing bullets.

Police did not release the identity of the teen because he is a juvenile.