Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago teen carjacks 9 people at gunpoint within one day, police say

Chicago police say the victims range in age from 21 to 66

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police say that a 17-year-old boy carjacked 11 people at gunpoint within the last two weeks, and said that nine of them happened on the same day.

Police arrested the teenager on Tuesday after being identified by officials, according to FOX 32.

CHICAGO BAKERY OWNER MAY LEAVE CITY AS CRIME WORSENS: "THERE ARE NO CONSEQUENCES"

The teenager is being charged with two felony counts of criminal damage and 11 counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Chicago police say that the carjackings happened between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30, adding that people between the ages of 21 and 66 were victimized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Chicago Police patch displaying the department's logo.

A Chicago Police patch displaying the department's logo. (Chicago Police Department)

A 16-year-old was also charged in several of the same carjackings, and now faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, a misdemeanor count of theft, and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.